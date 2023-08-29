Quebec tackle Vincent Desjardins is back with the Montreal Alouettes

Vincent Desjardins of Quebec City takes part in on field tests during the CFL combine in Toronto, Sunday March 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch Vincent Desjardins of Quebec City takes part in on field tests during the CFL combine in Toronto, Sunday March 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon