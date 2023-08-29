Quebec tackle Vincent Desjardins is back with the Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday that Quebec tackle Vincent Desjardins is back with the team.

Desjardins took part in the Alouettes' last training camp in Trois-Rivières. In his first campaign with the Alouettes in 2022, he collected one tackle in four games.

He played his first two seasons with the Calgary Stampeders (2019-2021), recording three tackles, forcing a fumble and covering one in 18 games. He was the 17th overall pick in the 2019 CFL draft.

Nous avons signé le joueur de ligne défensive Vincent Desjardins (📸) et le demi défensif Daniel Valente.



Nous avons libéré le receveur Hergy Mayala.

We have signed DL Vincent Desjardins and DB Daniel Valente.



We have released WR Hergy Mayala.#Alouettes pic.twitter.com/I6nbfya0RB — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) August 29, 2023

The former Université Laval Rouge et Or player spent four seasons in the provincial capital, winning two Vanier Cups. He earned a spot on the defensive all-star team of the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSÉQ), as well as in Canada in his last three seasons.

In 25 university games, the 28-year-old recorded 51 tackles and 11.5 sacks. The Quebec native also added three forced fumbles to his record, as well as covering one.

The Alouettes also added Canadian defensive back Daniel Valente (Western Ontario) and released receiver Hergy Mayala.