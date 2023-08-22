Alouettes QB Cody Fajardo to return from injury Thursday vs. Blue Bombers

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo is set to return from injury this week against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, head coach Jason Maas confirmed on Tuesday.

Fajardo had missed the last two games with a left shoulder injury sustained during Week 9 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Backup Caleb Evans filled in, helping the Alouettes earn wins against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 10 and the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.

Montreal now faces a quick turnaround, with a matchup Thursday against the West Division-leading Blue Bombers.

Despite that, Maas says the Alouettes did not consider letting Fajardo recover for another week because they're confident the quarterback won't do more damage to his injury by playing.

Montreal has won four games in a row and is second in the CFL's East Division with a 6-3 record.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 22, 2023