Alouettes QB Cody Fajardo to return from injury Thursday vs. Blue Bombers

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) carries the ball during second half CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Hamilton, Ont. on Saturday, August 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) carries the ball during second half CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Hamilton, Ont. on Saturday, August 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon