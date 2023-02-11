Quebec striker Jules-Anthony Vilsaint joins CF Montreal

CF Montreal has acquired Canadian youth international Jules-Anthony Vilsaint from Belgium's Royal Antwerp FC.

The six-foot-two forward has signed a two-year contract with option years in 2025 and 2026.

"Jules-Anthony is a promising forward from Quebec. He has interesting physical attributes in addition to good pace, despite his height," Olivier Renard, Montreal's vice-president and chief sporting officer, said in a statement. "We will help further his development and continue his progress with us. We welcome him to his hometown club."

Born in Montreal, the 20-year-old holds dual Canadian and Haitian citizenship. He played for Panellinios Montreal FC before heading to Europe in 2020. He joined the Young Reds, Royal Antwerp FC's reserve team, in March 2021.

He scored one goal in 10 matches including four starts, for the reserve side this season.

Vilsaint was named to Canada's provisional squad for the 2022 CONCACAF Men's U20 Championship