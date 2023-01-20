Kei Kamara reports to CF Montreal's camp after making trade request

CF Montréal forward Kei Kamara (23) moves in on New York City goalkeeper Sean Johnson (1) during first half Eastern Conference semifinals MLS playoff soccer action in Montreal, Sunday, October 23, 2022. Kamara has requested a trade from Montreal after contract negotiations fell through.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes CF Montréal forward Kei Kamara (23) moves in on New York City goalkeeper Sean Johnson (1) during first half Eastern Conference semifinals MLS playoff soccer action in Montreal, Sunday, October 23, 2022. Kamara has requested a trade from Montreal after contract negotiations fell through.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon