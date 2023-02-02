Forbes magazine values CF Montreal at only $375 million, 2nd last in MLS

CF Montreal has not benefitted from the upward trend in the value of Major League Soccer clubs since 2019, according to a Forbes report released Thursday morning.

According to the renowned American magazine, MLS clubs have reported an 85 per cent increase in value overall since that time. The average value of an MLS club is currently US$579 million.

The Montreal club is currently worth $375 million -- 27th among the 28 teams in the league.

Forbes reported that CF Montreal, which is owned by the Saputo family, generated $30 million in revenue by 2022. However, it also incurred a $12 million operating loss for the same period.

In terms of overall value, only the Colorado Rapids are worse than CF Montreal. The Rapids are currently valued at $350 million.

The most profitable club in MLS is LAFC, whose value is estimated at $1 billion. The Californian side brought in $116 million in revenues in 2022, and an operating profit of $8 million.

Toronto FC is sixth in the rankings, with an estimated total value of $690 million, while the Vancouver Whitecaps are 25th at $410 million.

In making its rankings, Forbes "examined recent transactions, publicly available financial information and interviewed more than 40 team executives, owners, investment bankers and industry insiders."

The magazine said that "all published figures are Forbes estimates; team values do not include stadiums, real estate or debt. Revenues and operating income are for the 2022 season, and the latter represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Playoffs, player transfers and MLS revenue sharing have been excluded from revenue calculations. Auxiliary sources of club revenue, such as events not associated with MLS operations, have been included."