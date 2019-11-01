MONTREAL - Several municpalities in Quebec that had postponed Halloween activities until tonight due to heavy rain expected Thursday find themselves in another predicament Friday.

With Environment Canada issuing 100 km/h wind warnings and hundreds of thousands of Quebecers without power - possibly for days - due to a storm that clobbered much of the province, trick-or-treaters (and their parents) who heeded the call to wait a day find themselves with a dicey proposition.

None of the municipalities that postponed festivities appear to have issued any further postponement announcements as of Friday afternoon.

But given that Environment Canada's warning says that the 100 km/h southwesterly winds means that "damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles, and windows, may occur" and that "loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," discretion is advised.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, in particular, received widespread criticism earlier this week for publicly urging Montrealers to hold off on Halloween festivities for a day, in light of forecasts that called for up to 90 mm of rain Thursday.

Plante has not yet issued any similar calls Friday.

We will update this post with any news of further Halloween postponements that we receive Friday.