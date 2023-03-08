Quebec Solidaire wants to make it illegal to evict a tenant in favour of an Airbnb

Quebec Solidaire (QS) considers it intolerable for landlords to evict tenants in order to convert their homes to Airbnb, especially in the midst of a housing crisis.

QS spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is calling on the Legault government to quickly amend the Civil Code to prohibit evictions for the purpose of converting to tourist accommodation.

Nadeau-Dubois was in Montreal on Wednesday with two tenants who are threatened with eviction from flats they have occupied, one for 25 years, the other for 22 years.

The party argues that Quebec has lost 116,000 affordable housing units, including 90,000 in Montreal, in recent years and, although not all of these losses are attributable to conversion to tourist accommodation, it is seriously aggravating the current housing crisis.

Nadeau-Dubois points out that it is inconceivable that these evictions are still legal where tourist accommodation is permitted in the current context, as the tenants in question are most often unable to find comparable accommodation at the same price.