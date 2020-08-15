MONTREAL -- Quebec Solidaire (QS) is urging the federal and provincial governments to regularize the status of all migrants who worked in essential sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

QS Laurier-Dorion MNA Andres Fontecilla is taking part in a rally on Saturday morning to pressure governments to grant permanent resident status to all asylum seekers who have risked their health every day by making it to work.

The Trudeau and Legault governments announced on Friday that migrants who worked as a beneficiary or nurse during the pandemic will be able to obtain this status.

Quebec Solidaire wants to go further. The party wants "all the people who helped make the economy work" during this period to receive their permanent residence.

In a telephone interview, Fontecilla particularly mentioned security guards and housekeepers in hospitals, as well as agricultural workers.

It is deeply "unfair," he said, that these people have been left out.

"Yes, we are happy for the thousands of people who will be admitted under this new program, but we are very, very disappointed for all the others," said Fontecilla.

The Solidarity Without Borders group also denounced the program's restrictive criteria on Friday.

"In this time of global pandemic, we see a new opportunity to put in place a comprehensive regularization program for everyone, regardless of their country of birth, skin color, religion, gender, age, their capacity or legal background, without any exception, and with full respect for family reunification," said Francis Simard, one of the organization's members.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2020.