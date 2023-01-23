Quebec Solidaire says the notwithstanding clause is an essential political tool

Quebec Solidaire (QS) spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois says Justin Trudeau is in no position to lecture Quebec on human rights, given his government's treatment of Indigenous peoples.

At the opening of the pre-sessional QS caucus, Monday in Montreal, the party's parliamentary leader repeated that he is opposed to Bill 21 on the wearing of religious symbols, but he asserted at the same time that Quebec needs the notwithstanding clause to advance its own issues.

In an interview with La Presse last week, Prime Minister Trudeau said he was concerned about the "trivialization" of suspending human rights, saying his government was considering going to the Supreme Court to further regulate the use of the notwithstanding clause.

Nadeau-Dubois also attacked Premier François Legault, mocking his visceral tweets in response to Justin Trudeau, when his power relationship is, according to him, "practically non-existent," a reality that is particularly evident in the federal health transfer file.

The parliamentary leader also spoke about the upcoming by-election in the Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne riding, left vacant by the resignation of former Liberal leader Dominique Anglade. Lawyer Guillaume Cliche-Rivard will once again represent the QS orange, having placed second in the general election last October. The date of the by-election has not yet been determined.

Quebec Solidaire's co-spokesperson, Manon Massé, pointed out that the choice of candidate had been made by the members and she welcomed the choice of Cliche-Rivard.

If Cliche-Rivard is elected, it would mean that the party would be represented by eight men and four women, a far cry from parity.

While Massé denied feeling uncomfortable with the situation, she added that the issue would be part of Quebec Solidaire's future reflection.