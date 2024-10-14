Sept-Îles: driver in critical condition after collision

A driver is in critical condition after colliding with a residence on Sunday evening in Sept-Îles, on the North Shore.

Police were called to the scene of the collision on Holliday Street around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Three people were inside the vehicle, two of whom were trapped inside. All three were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"The two passengers are said to be in a stable condition, while the driver, who is in his thirties, is more seriously injured. He is said to be in unstable condition with concerns for his life," said Béatrice Dorsainville, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.

A police officer specialising in collision investigations was due to attend the scene to shed light on the incident.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 12, 2024.