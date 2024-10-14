Residents evacuated after fire in Plateau-Mont-Royal

A fire early Monday morning forced the evacuation of 21 people from a three-story building in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

The Montreal Fire Service received a call around 2:42 a.m. about the blaze near the intersection of De Lorimier Avenue and Marie-Anne Street.

Around 40 firefighters responded to the scene and carried out two rescues.

A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed that no injuries were reported, and everyone has been accounted for.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents while the cause of the fire remains under investigation.