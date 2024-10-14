Montreal police investigating criminal fire in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Firefighters with the Montreal Fire Service extinguished a two-alarm fire at a vacant building in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Sunday night.

A 911 call was made at 8:30 p.m., reporting the fire at a building on Crémazie Boulevard East, near Chateaubriand Avenue.

“It would appear that some people, possibly squatters, entered the building and may have started a fire to keep warm,” said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Manuel Couture.

The building sustained significant damage, but no injuries were reported.

Police confirmed that there have been other smaller fires at the same location.

More than 60 firefighters were deployed to bring the blaze under control.