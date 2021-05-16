QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec Solidaire (QS) co-spokesperson Manon Masse announced that she will no longer be the parliamentary leader of the party as of the next parliamentary session.

"It is to the members and supporters of our party that I want to make this announcement first," she said earlier on Sunday preparing the party for the announcement.

Masse was alongside Francoise David in the Option citoyenne movement, which merged with the Union des forces progressistes in 2006 to form QS.

She was first elected as an MP in the 2014 general election in the riding of Sainte-Marie--Saint-Jacques.

In addition to being the parliamentary leader of QS, she acts as her party's spokesperson on Aboriginal affairs, green transition and climate change.

A committed woman, Masse has been defending social justice and the rights of women, LGBTQ communities, refugees and immigrants for 30 years.

In 1995, she helped organize the Bread and Roses March, and five years later, the World March of Women. In 2011, she joined the humanitarian mission A Boat for Gaza.