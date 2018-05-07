Quebec Solidaire names Ruba Ghazal as candidate for Mercier
Ruba Ghazal will be running for Quebec Solidaire in the riding of Mercier
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, May 7, 2018 10:04AM EDT
Quebec Solidaire is choosing a political unknown as a candidate to run in the riding being vacated by MNA Amir Khadir.
Ruba Ghazal is a long-time political activist who has been a supporter of Quebec Solidaire since the party was founded.
Born in Beirut, Ghazal immigrated to Quebec at the age of 10, and earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from HEC Montreal and a master's degree in environment science at the Université de Sherbrooke.
She has worked at Bombardier and Church & Dwight in environmental management and health and safety. She is now Director of Health, Safety and Environment at O-I, a manufacturer of glass containers.
Khadir was first elected in the Mercier riding in 2008, the first Quebec Solidaire MNA to be elected. He was re-elected in 2012 and 2014.
Latest Montreal News
- Canadian officials heading to Nigeria to discuss asylum seekers
- Quebec Solidaire names Ruba Ghazal as candidate for Mercier
- Environmentalists take aim at extra packaging with Montreal 'Plastik attack'
- Montreal prepares to debut new high-tech, self-cleaning public bathrooms
- Man shot in downtown Montreal