Quebec Solidaire is choosing a political unknown as a candidate to run in the riding being vacated by MNA Amir Khadir.

Ruba Ghazal is a long-time political activist who has been a supporter of Quebec Solidaire since the party was founded.

Born in Beirut, Ghazal immigrated to Quebec at the age of 10, and earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from HEC Montreal and a master's degree in environment science at the Université de Sherbrooke.

She has worked at Bombardier and Church & Dwight in environmental management and health and safety. She is now Director of Health, Safety and Environment at O-I, a manufacturer of glass containers.

Khadir was first elected in the Mercier riding in 2008, the first Quebec Solidaire MNA to be elected. He was re-elected in 2012 and 2014.