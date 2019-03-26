

CTV Montreal





Quebec solidaire has handed the CAQ government an ultimatum when it comes to the environment.

The party said there weren't enough measures in last week's budget to fight climate change and is, therefore, giving the CAQ until Oct. 1, 2020, to devise what it calls a ‘credible action plan.’

They have three demands:

a ban on gas and oil projects across Quebec

a plan to meet greenhouse gas emissions targets

the plan must be approved by an independent expert.

If that doesn't happen, QS said the government would face a ‘parliamentary blockade,’ including the systematic stalling of legislative work, as well as significant protests outside the National Assembly.

“We will work with them every day to make sure that they reach that target, to make sure they deliver that plan. And we hope that they will do. We hope that we won’t have to slow things down in the National Assembly after Oct. 1, 2020. We really hope so,” said Quebec solidaire MNA Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois. “But if this government does not take its responsibility, our responsibility as an opposition party is to put more pressure than ever, and that’s exactly what we will do on Oct. 1 2020, if this government does not answer our three very simple and minimal demands.”