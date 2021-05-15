QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec Solidaire (QS) is gearing up for the next general election in 2022, and the party will gather 200 of its members this weekend in a virtual national council with the theme "Se relever ensemble (Rising Together)".

The goal is to lay the groundwork for an electoral platform and then complete the work in November. Already, the environment is at the top of the priorities, said co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, the QS co-spokesperson acknowledges that the party must first and foremost resolve an internal conflict.

He is referring to the simmering feud between the QS executive and its Collectif antiraciste décolonial (CAD).

The QS national council will propose a motion of censure against the CAD, given that the accredited group has "no real willingness to collaborate with the rest of the party," the executive said.

In the document, the Executive Board details the "history" of the DAC's setbacks.

In recent months, the collective has endorsed controversial University of Ottawa professor Amir Attaran, and associated a journalist with the "extreme right" and the "fascosphere".

This is not the first heated debate to rage within the party, said Nadeau-Dubois.

He compares recent events to the 2017 debate on the possibility of an alliance with the Parti Quebecois (PQ).

"It is a lively debate, so in that sense, it resembles the one we had on the electoral pacts," he said. "But there have been other heated debates at QS; this is not the first, nor will it be the last.

"I'm confident that we'll settle it democratically, that we'll turn the page and that we'll roll up our sleeves for the next election," he said.

QS rejects the label of a quibbling party and promises to reach out to a wide audience in the next election. The youth vote won't be enough, said the co-spokesperson.

IS THE PARTY AT A CROSSROADS?

"QS is always at a crossroads," said Nadeau-Dubois. "We were before the last election... We had to accelerate the pace of our growth to stay relevant. It was a huge test, and we passed that test in 2018. We got out of Montreal... We now have half of our caucus outside of Montreal."

Candidate recruitment will begin soon; the 10 QS MNAs plan to run again in 2022.