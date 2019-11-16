Quebec Solidaire congress will be without high-profile MNA this weekend
QS co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois will speak about sovereignty and the environment at the party's congress, while MNA Catherine Dorion will be in Quebec City.
MONTREAL -- Quebec Solidaire's congress this weekend will be without one of its most high-profile MNAs in Longueuil, as the party promotes its climate change and sovereignty plan.
The MNA for Taschereau Catherine Dorion will not attend the party convention that opened yesterday.
She, however, addressed the activists through a video.
Dorion and her party agreed, by mutual agreement, that she should rather spend her weekend campaigning in the riding of Jean-Talon, Quebec, supporting candidate Olivier Bolduc.
QS is pulling out all the stops to win the by-election in Jean-Talon, a Liberal Party stronghold for the past half a century that could this time pass into the hands of the CAQ.
A by-election in the riding was triggered by the resignation of Sebastien Proulx in August.
The vote will be held on 2 December.
Two topics will be on the agenda for QS: a tax on big polluting companies to fight climate change and Quebec sovereignty.