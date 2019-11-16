MONTREAL -- Quebec Solidaire's congress this weekend will be without one of its most high-profile MNAs in Longueuil, as the party promotes its climate change and sovereignty plan.

Ce matin, les solidaires réuni-es en congrès se pencheront sur la question de la fiscalité écologique: nous voulons forcer les grandes entreprises polluantes à contribuer à la lutte aux changements climatiques et à la transition économique.#Polqc pic.twitter.com/EfQxvI7f4y — Québec solidaire (@QuebecSolidaire) November 16, 2019

The MNA for Taschereau Catherine Dorion will not attend the party convention that opened yesterday.

She, however, addressed the activists through a video.

Dorion and her party agreed, by mutual agreement, that she should rather spend her weekend campaigning in the riding of Jean-Talon, Quebec, supporting candidate Olivier Bolduc.

QS is pulling out all the stops to win the by-election in Jean-Talon, a Liberal Party stronghold for the past half a century that could this time pass into the hands of the CAQ.

A by-election in the riding was triggered by the resignation of Sebastien Proulx in August.

The vote will be held on 2 December.

Two topics will be on the agenda for QS: a tax on big polluting companies to fight climate change and Quebec sovereignty.