CAQ eyes longtime Liberal stronghold Jean-Talon as by-election approaches
Quebec's National Assembly (Fred Bissonnette / The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 27, 2019 1:58PM EDT
The provincial riding of Jean-Talon could be up for grabs by a party that isn’t the Liberals for the first time in 50 years.
A by-election in the riding was triggered by the resignation of Sebastien Proulx in August. Voters head to the polls on Dec. 2.
Internal Coalition Avenir Quebec polls have party officials believing they could flip the long-time Liberal stronghold. Should the Liberals lose the by-election, the party would have no MNAs outside the Outaouais and Montreal areas.
Advance voting will be held on Nov. 23 and 24, the same weekend as the Liberals’ general council, during which the race to succeed former premier Philippe Couillard as leader will begin.
