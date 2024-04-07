Quebec solidaire calls on government to create an emergency fund for farmers

In response to the current crisis in Quebec's agricultural sector, Quebec solidaire (QS) is calling on the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government to create an emergency fund for farmers ahead of the harvest season.

At the end of March, Premier François Legault described the difficulties facing farmers as a "crisis," and promised to help them further. However, according to QS co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, the government needs to act more quickly.

"We can't wait for the next budget to give agricultural producers some breathing space," said Nadeau-Dubois. "Of course, there are a lot of things to do, there are a lot of programmes to review, and there are issues that won't be resolved in a few days. But one thing the premier must do quickly is to release an emergency fund to provide immediate financial assistance to farmers who need it because last season was catastrophic, and 2024 is shaping up to be difficult too."

A number of farmers' protests have been held in different parts of the province in recent weeks.

On Friday, the Fédération de l'Union des producteurs agricoles (UPA) de la Montérégie held a demonstration in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, where more than a hundred tractors took to the streets.

Nadeau-Dubois was on site.

"I've done quite a few demonstrations in my life, but I've never seen so much distress in a demonstration, (as) I saw on Friday," he said. "I've never seen men in their 40s or 50s having to interrupt their speeches because they're starting to cry."

The QS co-spokesperson believes that the amount of the emergency fund should be determined in discussion with agricultural producers. However, he felt that the amount earmarked for agriculture in the government's latest budget was insufficient.

"Farmers are being hit hard by climate change, and they are the canaries in the coal mine. They are the first sector of the economy to be hit so hard, but gradually, all sectors of the economy will end up being hit," said Nadeau-Dubois.

The Fédération de l'UPA de la Montérégie plans to hold another demonstration on Wednesday in Vaudreuil-Dorion, and another on Friday at the Saint-Hyacinthe Agricultural Expo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 7, 2024.