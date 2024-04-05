300 Quebec farmers stage protest, saying it's tough to make a living

More than 300 Quebec farmers drove their tractors through the streets of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu Friday to send a message to the provincial government, saying they are facing an existential crisis.

They say their costs have ballooned and it's becoming impossible to make a living.

Their message was simple: no farmers, no food, no future.

"We already have people going bankrupt. We already have people shutting down, doing something else. A lot of farmers already have to work almost part-time, if not full-time, outside the farm to be able to make ends meet," said Stephanie Levasseur, vice-president of the Union des producteurs agricoles, Quebec farmers' union.

Production costs have doubled or tripled and high interest rates make covering expenses even harder. Farmers say on top of that, Quebec has some of the strictest regulations in the world.

"It's a whole accumulation of different things that make it impossible in the end," said Levasseur. "Agriculture Canada came out with the numbers a couple of weeks ago where net revenue on farms in Canada is going to be $66 million in 2024. It makes no sense. There's 180,000 farms in Canada, that means that's $350 per farm left in your pocket at the end of the year to pay for your salary."

To try to get the government's attention, farmers lined the streets of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu with tractors, calling for more respect.

Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault, who represents the area, addressed the crowd and tried to reassure them the government has their backs.

But some farmers said it's not enough, that there's too much legislation and administrative work keeping them from time in the fields.

Guilbault said she received the message.

"They said earlier, 'We don't want to be in our office on paperwork. We want to be out there and produce food for our people.' And we agree with that," she said.

But the opposition in Quebec City said the last budget shows the CAQ isn't prioritizing farmers.

"Mr. Legault decided to invest less than 1 per cent of his budget for the farmers of Quebec. It is unacceptable. It's insulting," said Quebec Solidaire spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

Quebec Liberal agriculture critic Andre Fortin agreed.

"They missed their opportunity to tell these people here that the government will be there for agriculture. So this is going to continue," he said.

There are more demonstrations planned for the coming weeks.