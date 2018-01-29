

CTV Montreal





The Quebec government has signed an historic agreement with the Council of the Nation of Atikamekw that takes cultural realities and Indigenous values into account in its child protection program.

The decision comes six months after two boys aged 3 and 5 were severely beaten, reportedly by older children in the northern Quebec community.



The incident sent shockwaves through the town of just over 2,000 people, many of whom said the allegations are particularly upsetting since there are already anti-bullying programs in the town.

Youth protection officials helped the families of both the victims and the young suspects in that case.

The new program announced Monday will take into account the cultural context and values in which the children are raised and will allow the Atikamekw Nation to have autonomy when dealing with child protection.

The goal is to underscore the importance of not taking children out of their communities and giving those communities the opportunity to be involved at every stage of a child’s intervention.

“Taking children out of their communities and placing them in an environment completely removed from their own realities has only compounded the difficulties and injustices they’ve faced since birth,” said Mr. François Neashit, Chief of the Atikamekw community of Wemotaci. “With this agreement we can now deliver culturally relevant services to our children within our own communities and with the help and support of those closest to them. “