Street hockey tournament fosters community between police and shelter residents
Street hockey took centre stage at the Quartier des Spectacles on Thursday.
"We're all coming together for one thing," said Steve Messier, a resident of Maison du Père. "It's all for hockey."
The men's shelter Maison du Père and Montreal Police (SPVM) held its fourth edition of the friendly tournament.
"It's about making the public aware that cohabitation is possible," said the shelter's Integration Coordinator, André Leroux.
Mixed teams made up of people who work and stay at Maison du Père, SPVM staff, and other organizations faced off at the rinks set up at Esplanade Tranquille.
Giuseppe d'Ignazio believes showing up to the event in plain clothes instead of a uniform helps bridge the gap between participants.
"[It's in these moments that] we tend to talk and exchange more," said the SPVM agent. "It's all about learning about each other and our realities."
The aim of the event is also to dispel preconceived ideas about homelessness.
"It's an opportunity for people to see us get involved and have fun too," said Steve Messier, a resident at Maison du Père.
Messier joined the shelter's Social Reintegration program in July.
He said another positive aspect of the tournament is how it strengthens bonds with other men at the shelter.
"We don't usually have the chance to speak with them and now we have the chance to play with them so it's even better," he added.
For Farid Hadj-Hammou, another shelter resident, the entire experience is a first.
"It's my first time playing hockey," he said. "I think it's amazing."
The native Algerian said after a year at Maison du Père, he's always looking for more ways to embrace the local culture.
"It's important for me to be involved in ways like this," he noted.
When the hockey games are over, Leroux believes the experience changes conversations on the streets.
He said police officers and unhoused folks who recognize each other end up having friendly talks.
"It shows that together, we really can change things," said Leroux.
Underneath the festive atmosphere, the tournament gives a whole new picture of what cohabitation can look like.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump vows to renegotiate USMCA free trade agreement with Canada and Mexico
Donald Trump has vowed to renegotiate the USMCA free trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.
Elevator at Colorado gold mine malfunctions leaving 1 dead, 12 trapped 305 metres beneath the surface
One person is dead and 12 are trapped in a former Colorado gold mine after an elevator malfunctioned at the tourist site, authorities said Thursday.
Poilievre, Guilbeault claim victory after federal budget watchdog's updated carbon tax report
Both the Liberals and Conservatives are claiming a win after the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) released an updated report on the economic impacts of the federal carbon tax on Canadian households.
Look up: Northern lights could be visible across Canada on Thursday night
The northern lights could be visible across most of Canada on Thursday night.
Judge awards nurse nearly $61,000 after she was attacked by dog in N.S. home
A Halifax-area couple has been ordered to pay nearly $61,000 in damages and $4,000 in court costs after their dog attacked and injured a homecare nurse at their residence in 2016.
TD Bank hit with record US$3 billion fine over drug cartel money laundering
TD Bank will pay US$3 billion to settle charges that it failed to properly monitor money laundering by drug cartels, regulators announced Thursday.
DEVELOPING Live updates: 340 rescued following Hurricane Milton's widespread destruction
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. Hundreds of residents have been rescued so far.
Fisher-Price infant swings recalled in Canada after 5 deaths reported
Several models of Fisher-Price infant swings have been recalled in Canada after the company received reports of fatalities link to affected products.
Winnipeg School Division apologizes over message displayed during professional development day
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Video of 2021 High Park collision that killed couple shown at trial of driver charged
A dashcam video that captured the moment a BMW rear-ended another vehicle near High Park, which set off a chain-reaction collision, was played this week at the trial of the man charged in the deadly 2021 crash.
-
'This is money, this is my life': Victim of violent Thornhill robbery says he had around $110K stolen
The victim of a violent robbery in Thornhill says he had $100,000 to $110,000 stolen from him after being boxed in his car.
-
3 cops injured in separate stolen vehicle investigations in Etobicoke
Three Toronto police officers have been injured in separate incidents involving alleged stolen vehicles in Etobicoke.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo to buy shorter, 40-foot-ebuses due to limited availability from manufacturers
OC Transpo says moving forward, its Zero Emission Buses (ZEB) program will procure 40-foot e-buses due to limited availability from manufacturers of 60-foot articulated buses.
-
Students donate turkeys, raise money for Ottawa Mission
Students from Elmwood School donated turkeys and raised money for the Ottawa Mission, ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
'Very eerie to hear the strength': Former Ottawa resident describes Hurricane Milton hitting Florida
Former Ottawa resident Angelina Armstrong-Mann says it was clear when Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm in Florida Wednesday night—she heard it.
Atlantic
-
Doctor sounds the alarm on the state of Nova Scotia's emergency rooms
Doctor Scott Bowen at the Cumberland Regional Hospital in Amherst, N.S is said he is alarmed by the state of Nova Scotia’s emergency rooms.
-
Aurora sightings possible over Maritimes Thursday night
The aurora may be visible in some parts of the Maritimes Thursday night.
-
'If Helene was an animal, I think Milton was a monster': Maritimers impacted by Hurricane Milton deal with aftermath
Hurricane Milton's devastation in Florida impacts Maritimers near and far
N.L.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man 'devastated' he owes $18,000 after 2 loans were fraudulently taken in his name
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
-
Friends help Sudbury man find a home after living in an encampment
Glenn Thompson packs his E-bike to make the short trip back to the room he’s renting. Just a few short weeks ago, he was living in a tent.
-
TD Bank hit with record US$3 billion fine over drug cartel money laundering
TD Bank will pay US$3 billion to settle charges that it failed to properly monitor money laundering by drug cartels, regulators announced Thursday.
London
-
One young man in hospital following stabbing at Oakridge Secondary School
At around 9:15 a.m. emergency services responded to reports of a possible stabbing in the area of Oxford Street West and Fiddlers Green Road.
-
Motorcycle collision in Chesley sends two to hospital
Just before 5:00 p.m., police were called to the two vehicle collision on 1st Avenue North between 4th Street and 5th Street NW, in the Municipality of Arran-Elderslie.
-
St. Thomas firefighters battle massive blaze on CN Rail property
A blaze which at its peak reached 20 feet in the air had St. Thomas firefighters busy on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo resident arrested in Canada-wide grandparent scam
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a Waterloo man who they believe is linked to a group that has been scamming victims across Canada.
-
City of Guelph taking measured approached to downtown encampment enforcement
The City of Guelph is calling its new bylaw, banning encampments in the downtown core, a compassionate and cautious approach to the growing problem in the community.
-
International student graduates thrive in Canadian labour market, UW study says
The skills of international students are being put to good use in the Canadian job market, according to a new first-of-its-kind study by University of Waterloo (UW) researchers.
Windsor
-
'The collision was avoidable': Accident reconstructionist testifies in Chatham trial of Windsorite
Brett Iler has pleaded not guilty to six charges of careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act in a collision that killed two people and injured three others.
-
Harrow mother demands daughter’s bus stop is moved off gravel shoulder
A Harrow mother is advocating for her eight-year-old daughter’s bus stop to be moved, over concerns the current location puts her in harm’s way.
-
Headed for the scrapyard: Detroit River car cleanup complete
The removal of 13 vehicles and one trailer from the Detroit River in Sandwich Town is complete.
Barrie
-
Barrie convenience store theft turned violent: BPS
Police in Barrie are investigating a theft at a convenience store that they say turned violent on Wednesday afternoon.
-
13 rabbits rescued from Barrie ditch seek new homes
More than a dozen rabbits are safe and sound after being found in a ditch this past weekend and are now a few hops away from being ready to find their forever homes.
-
Wasaga's beachfront redevelopment project stalled as town parts ways with developer
The Town of Wasaga Beach has yet another hiccup in its multi-million-dollar plan to redevelop its iconic beachfront as it announced Thursday it is parting ways with FRAM Building Group and will explore options for a new developer to take over the project.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man sentenced for Indigenous woman's murder after court rejects 'rough sex' defence
A B.C. man was found guilty and sentenced for murder after failing to convince a judge that the woman he killed and dismembered consented to the strangulation that caused her death.
-
Stunning images capture rainbows, lightning over Metro Vancouver
There was an eye-catching mix of rainbows and lightning over Vancouver following a brief downpour this week.
-
Man charged with murder in Vancouver shooting
A man has been charged with first degree murder in a shooting in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood six weeks ago, police announced Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Police in B.C. say they seized fentanyl 'moulded into dinosaurs, Lego bricks and other shapes'
Mounties on Vancouver Island say they made an unusual seizure during a recent drug trafficking investigation.
-
B.C. man sentenced for Indigenous woman's murder after court rejects 'rough sex' defence
A B.C. man was found guilty and sentenced for murder after failing to convince a judge that the woman he killed and dismembered consented to the strangulation that caused her death.
-
Ottawa announces $4.9M oil recovery operation on B.C. shipwreck from 1946
The federal government is spending $4.9 million to remove a load of heavy oil from a United States military ship that sank off the coast of British Columbia nearly 80 years ago but now poses "significant risk" of a major spill due to deterioration.
Winnipeg
-
'It's crazy': Woman speaks out after unprovoked attack on Winnipeg bus
A woman is speaking out after an assault on a Winnipeg Transit bus sent her and her daughter to the hospital.
-
Winnipeg School Division apologizes over message displayed during professional development day
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
-
Babies dying while asleep a social phenomenon in Manitoba: report
A new report taking a second look at sleep safety in infants found a fundamental shift is needed to prevent babies from unnecessarily dying in their sleep.
Calgary
-
'Productive discussions' move Calgary's Green Line project in a positive direction
More than a month after the Alberta government announced it would be pulling funding for Calgary's Green Line project, Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen says progress has been made.
-
'Several years in the making': Alberta nurses ponder strike vote after labour negotiations stall
United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) delegates are meeting in Calgary this week to discuss stalled labour negotiations with the province.
-
Southern Alberta cattle ranchers team with Nature Conservancy of Canada to conserve Prairie grasslands
Another significant block of Prairie grasslands in the southern-most part of Alberta is being conserved.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton daycare centre shut down over concerns of unsupervised children
An Edmonton daycare has been shut down after failing to address concerns about unsupervised children, the province said Thursday.
-
Oilers seek 'much higher standard' of play after shutout loss to start season
The Oilers, Stanley Cup finalists in June, lost their National Hockey League season-opening game Wednesday night 6-0 to the visiting Winnipeg Jets.
-
Federal government forgoing $15 million in rental fees for Jasper businesses, town
The government of Canada will forgo up to $15.2 million in rental fees charged to the municipality of Jasper, Alta., as well as its residents and business owners over the next few years.
Regina
-
RCMP still searching for suspects in Whitewood, Sask. armed robbery after vehicle, gun recovered
RCMP say officers have found an abandoned vehicle and seized a firearm connected to an armed robbery in the Whitewood, Sask. area Wednesday night, but are still on the hunt for two suspects.
-
Sask. NDP leader asks voters to set politics aside and choose what's best for province's future
Amid what could be Saskatchewan's tightest election in 17 years, the leader of the NDP is asking voters to set party politics aside and support what's the best course for the province.
-
Saskatchewan Party leader promises more power for police to address public nuisances
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says he would get tough on those disrupting the public and will shut down nuisance properties if re-elected premier on Oct. 28.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. Party MLA and Saskatoon mayoral hopeful denies ties to controversial private school
Emails obtained by CTV News show a Saskatoon private school embroiled in abuse allegations considered mayoral hopeful Gord Wyant a "friend," but he says he cut off contact when the allegations came to light.
-
Saskatoon votes: Who's running in the civic election?
Saskatoon's civic election is inching closer, as candidates are now finalized ahead of voting day on Nov. 13.
-
RCMP search for two 'armed and dangerous' suspects after carjacking in Sask. First Nation
The Saskatchewan RCMP is responding to a report of an armed carjacking in Red Pheasant First Nation.