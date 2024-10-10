Street hockey tournament fosters community between police and shelter residents

Street hockey took centre stage at the Quartier des Spectacles on Thursday.

"We're all coming together for one thing," said Steve Messier, a resident of Maison du Père. "It's all for hockey."

The men's shelter Maison du Père and Montreal Police (SPVM) held its fourth edition of the friendly tournament.

"It's about making the public aware that cohabitation is possible," said the shelter's Integration Coordinator, André Leroux.

Mixed teams made up of people who work and stay at Maison du Père, SPVM staff, and other organizations faced off at the rinks set up at Esplanade Tranquille.

Giuseppe d'Ignazio believes showing up to the event in plain clothes instead of a uniform helps bridge the gap between participants.

"[It's in these moments that] we tend to talk and exchange more," said the SPVM agent. "It's all about learning about each other and our realities."

The aim of the event is also to dispel preconceived ideas about homelessness.

"It's an opportunity for people to see us get involved and have fun too," said Steve Messier, a resident at Maison du Père.

Messier joined the shelter's Social Reintegration program in July.

He said another positive aspect of the tournament is how it strengthens bonds with other men at the shelter.

"We don't usually have the chance to speak with them and now we have the chance to play with them so it's even better," he added.

For Farid Hadj-Hammou, another shelter resident, the entire experience is a first.

"It's my first time playing hockey," he said. "I think it's amazing."

The native Algerian said after a year at Maison du Père, he's always looking for more ways to embrace the local culture.

"It's important for me to be involved in ways like this," he noted.

When the hockey games are over, Leroux believes the experience changes conversations on the streets.

He said police officers and unhoused folks who recognize each other end up having friendly talks.

"It shows that together, we really can change things," said Leroux.

Underneath the festive atmosphere, the tournament gives a whole new picture of what cohabitation can look like.