MONTREAL -- South Korea's megahit "Squid Game" quickly became Netflix's most-watched show over the last month, but Quebec parents and school boards are worried the violence is being mimicked on playgrounds.

Several school boards in the province have recently issued statements warning parents about students imitating the games.

The series depicts desperate adults fighting to the death in a tournament featuring twisted versions of children's games, all for a huge cash prize.

The series is rated for mature audiences only, but Quebec teachers say they are noticing themes from "Squid Game" showing up in student artwork and during recess play.

A Montreal psychologist says stopping children from watching "Squid Game" isn't enough; parents should discuss the phenomenon as a way to reassure children and build trust.

Schools in Australia and the United Kingdom are also reportedly warning parents against allowing their children to watch the series after similar reports of copycat behaviour.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2021.