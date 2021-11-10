MONTREAL -- The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec (OIIQ) says it wants to address systemic racism in the health care network in relation to Indigenous people.

In a statement, the Order says it wants to foster nursing practices that promote humility, cultural safety and promote partnership and trust.

OIIQ President Luc Mathieu explains the tragic circumstances surrounding the death of Joyce Echaquan in a Joliette hospital a little over a year ago sounded the death knell for many in the network.

He states from now on, the Order must make sure a person's dignity or right to receive the care they deserve is never compromised.

As a result, the Order says it is committed to establishing a working group that includes Indigenous voices, to monitor both individualized and systemic racism.

It also intends to strengthen its various committees to reflect diversity, including inviting people from Indigenous communities to take part.

The Order says it wants to ask its Professional Examination Committee to consider evaluation its members' level of knowledge when it comes to cultural safety in a professional context.

In addition, the OIIQ says it will establish training activities with Indigenous communities to develop cultural safety skills.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 10, 2021.