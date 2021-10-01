MONTREAL -- The coroner investigating the death of Atikamekw mother Joyce Echaquan says it's important that the Quebec government "acknowledge the existence of systemic racism within our institutions and make a commitment to help eliminate it."

Géhane Kamel made the recommendation in her final report following an inquest into the 38-year-old's death.

Echaquan died at Joliette Hospital last year while hospital staff mocked her with racist taunts.

She livestreamed the experience on Facebook, while crying out in pain due to stomach pains.

The video went viral after her death, leading to nationwide calls to improve conditions and services for Indigenous people within the health care network.

WHAT HAPPENED

According to the statement of facts in the report, Echaquan arrived at the hospital at 11 p.m. on Sept. 26. She was pronounced dead two days later.

"Her admission diagnosis was a recently exacerbated microcytic (red blood cells that are smaller than normal) iron-deficient anemia and epigastric pain of unknown cause," the report states.

She was kept under observation, but started showing signs "of agitation" the next day.

Kamel states the medical staff suspected she was experiencing withdrawal symptoms from narcotics and cannabis.

"[An] evaluation, reported to the physician on Sept. 28, 2020, concluded that the symptoms described by Ms. Echaquan were unrelated to physical withdrawal from opioids or stimulants," the report notes, adding there is no proof that the 38-year-old was drug dependent. "Yet, Ms. Echaquan was quickly be labelled as a bondage patient. Based on this prejudice, her pleas for help were not taken seriously. This label followed her throughout her stay, prejudicing the actions of the nursing staff until her death."

Due to her discomfort, Kamel writes that Echaquan fell off her stretcher at least two times.

"Denigrating words are spoken by the nursing staff," the report states. "She was put back in bed, the intravenous infusion was reinstalled and then restraints were applied, first to all four limbs, before the abdominal belt was installed."

The public hearings into Echaquan's death were held from May 13 to June 2, 2021.

This is a developing story. More to come.