Quebec's Leylah Fernandez ousted by defending champion Badosa of Spain at Indian Wells
Canada's Leylah Fernandez has been eliminated from the BNP Paribas Open.
The 19-year-old from Laval, Que., lost 6-4, 6-4 to defending champion Paula Badosa of Spain in Tuesday night's round of 16.
Fernandez arrived at Indian Wells on the heels of a victory at the Monterrey Open a week earlier, the second WTA title of her career.
Badosa beat Victoria Azarenka in a three-hour final to win the 2021 BNP Paribas Open.
Taylor Fritz defeated Spanish qualifier Jaume Munar 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (2) in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open, making him one of five American men still alive in the desert tournament.
Fritz reached the semifinals at Indian Wells last year, his career-best result in an ATP Masters 1000 event. The son of former WTA Tour pro Kathy May has been on an upward trajectory since, reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open in January -- his best showing yet in a Grand Slam event.
John Isner beat 14th-seeded Diego Schwartzman, 7-5, 6-3, to reach the fourth round. The six-foot-11 American capitalized on his 16-inch height advantage, blasting 13 aces and frustrating Schwartzman with clever drop shots. Isner didn't even need any tiebreakers; 18 of his 30 sets played this year have ended in tiebreakers.
Two other Americans, Tommy Paul and wild-card Steve Johnson, got beat. Paul lost to 29th-seeded Alex de Minaur, 7-6 (2), 6-4. Johnson dropped a 7-6 (7), 6-3 decision to 11th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz.
"Tommy is really close to cracking into being seeded at slams," Fritz said. "Reilly (Opelka) is consistently beating very, very good players. It's not weird to see these guys beating really good players, having solid results."
Americans Frances Tiafoe and Steve Johnson were to play night matches.
On Wednesday, two more Americans have big fourth-round matches. No. 17 seed Opelka plays 21-time major champion Rafael Nadal, while Jenson Brooksby takes on defending champion and 12th-seeded Cameron Norrie.
"For the first time in a while you can actually say American tennis on the men's side is very promising," Isner said. "We have a lot of players in the top 100. I do think getting two players in the top 10 sometime in the near future is very conceivable."
In other women's fourth-round action, Madison Keys beat British qualifier Harriett Dart, 6-1, 6-4. Keys is the last American woman still in the tournament.
"I really just kind of buckled down," Keys said. "If I got a second serve, I was going to be more aggressive. When I got the opportunity, I was going to go for it."
No. 3 seed Iga Swiatek outlasted three-time major champion and former No. 1 player Angelique Kerber, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
"I felt like she wanted to use her experience and kind of trick me," Swiatek said. "I like that because it's like a new experience for me. I'm pretty proud of myself that I could win against such a smart player."
Simona Halep, the 2015 champion, beat Sorana Cirstea 6-1, 6-4. The Romanians played for the first time in 12 years and have split their four meetings.
"I feel like I played perfect in the first set," Halep said. "The second set was a little bit tougher because I started to miss. She started to play a little bit better. But I think it's a strong victory for me."
Petra Martic of Croatia beat No. 28 Liudmila Samsonova, 7-6 (6), 6-4. No. 6 Maria Sakkari advanced when qualifier Daria Saville retired trailing 4-1 because of a left thigh injury.
-- This report by the Associated Press was first published on March 15, 2022
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelensky tells U.S. Congress, 'We need you right now'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cited Pearl Harbour and the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 on Wednesday as he appealed to the U.S. Congress to do more to help Ukraine's fight against Russia.
Russia says Ukraine talks progressing as onslaught continues
Russia's military forces blasted Ukraine's capital region and other major cities Wednesday as they tried to crush a Ukrainian defence that has frustrated their progress nearly three weeks after invading, while the two countries signalled some optimism for negotiations to end the war.
Russian invasion: Before-and-after satellite images show destruction across Ukraine
A CTVNews.ca interactive shows before-and-after satellite images showing the devastation wrought upon parts of Ukraine during the Russian invasion.
How a man wanted for homeless killings in 2 U.S. cities got caught
A man wanted for shooting homeless men in two U.S. cities was caught after a series of events that was triggered when a detective from one of the cities saw a post on social media about news from the other city.
How the U.S. could push Canadian provinces to adopt permanent daylight time
If a U.S. adopts permanent daylight time, that could set off a chain reaction north of the border, as two Canadian provinces have also passed legislation to adopt permanent daylight time if neighbouring U.S. states do the same.
'Complete change in our quality of life': Long COVID a burden for many Canadians
Two years after the pandemic hit, Canadians with long COVID say they often feel frustrated as they grapple with the long-term effects of the virus. Experts, meanwhile, say Canada lacks a centralized system of data collection that could help study and treat the condition.
CRA looked to resume collection efforts in full ahead of tax season, documents show
The federal minister in charge of the Canada Revenue Agency was told after the election that the agency planned to go full speed on collecting debts just in time for tax season.
State TV protester tells Russians: open your eyes to Ukraine war propaganda
A Russian woman who burst into a state TV studio to denounce the Ukraine war during a live news bulletin told Reuters she was worried for her safety and hoped her protest would open Russians' eyes to propaganda.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Canadians among 'most numerous nationalities' in Ukraine's foreign legion: spokesperson
Canadians are currently 'one of the most numerous nationalities' represented among the fighters in Ukraine's foreign legion, a spokesperson tells CTV National News.
Toronto
-
Ford, Trudeau to make a joint announcement Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford will make a joint announcement on Wednesday morning.
-
This Ontario long-term care home still hasn't had a single case of COVID-19
A long-term care home in Ontario has been able to prevent COVID-19 from spreading to any of its residents since the onset of the pandemic.
-
Walmart announces global tech hub in Ontario. Here's what that means for new jobs
Walmart Inc. is making Ontario one of a pair of new global tech hubs, with plans to hire hundreds of workers at the two sites.
Atlantic
-
N.S. fisherman returns to Ukraine to provide aid and transportation to refugees
Though the air raid sirens shatter his rest, Canadian fisherman Lex Brukovskiy says he's feeling a sense of calm being back in Ukraine to help his war-ravaged homeland.
-
Halifax employers prepare for the lifting of COVID-19 mandates Monday
As more mandates are set to lift on Monday, the Halifax Regional Municipality is looking to bring all of its workforce back to the office.
-
New routes revitalize Maritime airports
A number of regional, national and international routes are returning to Maritime airports.
London
-
Three southwestern Ontario men charged during Woodstock, Ont. human trafficking investigation
Woodstock, Ont. police have charged three individuals as part of a human trafficking investigation.
-
Sarnia, Ont. firefighters, police investigating overnight Lochiel Street blaze
Sarnia, Ont. firefighters along with police are currently on scene of an overnight blaze in the 200 block of Lochiel Street.
-
OPP continue to investigate Sarnia, Ont. teen's death 48 years later
Wednesday marks the 48th anniversary of the death of Sarnia, Ont. teenager Karen Caughlin.
Northern Ontario
-
Another suspicious fire at a Sudbury barbershop
Sudbury police have reopened Regent Street on Wednesday morning after a fire at a barbershop in the city's South End area.
-
North Bay auto shop grieving after workplace fatality
Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating after the owner of a North Bay auto shop was killed in a workplace incident earlier this month.
-
How the U.S. could push Canadian provinces to adopt permanent daylight time
If a U.S. adopts permanent daylight time, that could set off a chain reaction north of the border, as two Canadian provinces have also passed legislation to adopt permanent daylight time if neighbouring U.S. states do the same.
Calgary
-
2 Okotoks homes destroyed in fire fuelled by strong wind
Emergency crews in Okotoks were called to a fire that damaged three homes on Tuesday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Annual inflation rate hit 5.7 per cent in February amid broad-based price increases: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate climbed to 5.7 per cent in February, its highest level since August 1991 and the second straight month over 5 per cent.
-
Brian Jean back in the Alberta legislature after claiming byelection win
The man working to swipe Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s job took a big step toward that ultimate goal Tuesday night, winning a byelection while carrying the United Conservative Party flag.
Kitchener
-
Fog likely to reduce visibility to zero in areas of Waterloo-Wellington
A fog advisory is in effect for Waterloo Region and Wellington County Wednesday.
-
Missing 10-year-old girl from West Perth found deceased
The 10-year-old girl, who went missing at Whirl Creek near Mitchell over a week ago, was found deceased on Monday.
-
Spring forecast: Expect wild temperature swings in Waterloo Region
'Mother Nature seems undecided,' says Environment Canada
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman considering legal action over vet bill after off-leash dog attack
A Surrey, B.C., woman says she was left with a hefty vet bill after her puppy was attacked by two large, off-leash dogs and now she is considering taking the owners of those animals to court to recover the costs.
-
B.C. privacy law applies to federal political parties, commissioner's office finds
The office of British Columbia's privacy commissioner has found that federal political parties are subject to the province's Personal Information Protection Act, a decision that experts say opens the door for a level of independent oversight not currently in place when it comes understanding how the parties use personal data.
-
Local Ukrainians outraged as Soviet flag flies from boat at Vancouver marina
A flag of the Soviet Union hanging from a boat at a Vancouver marina has local Ukrainians demanding action from the city.
Edmonton
-
Brian Jean back in the Alberta legislature after claiming byelection win
The man working to swipe Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s job took a big step toward that ultimate goal Tuesday night, winning a byelection while carrying the United Conservative Party flag.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm end to winter
Sunny and warm in the Edmonton region today with a high around 8 C and just a bit of a breeze (10-20 km/h).
-
Russian invasion: Before-and-after satellite images show destruction across Ukraine
A CTVNews.ca interactive shows before-and-after satellite images showing the devastation wrought upon parts of Ukraine during the Russian invasion.
Windsor
-
Damage pegged at $20,000 for downtown apartment fire
One person has been displaced following a fire at a downtown apartment building.
-
Fog advisory issued for southwestern Ontario
Be careful on your morning commute.
-
Signed Crosby jersey stolen from Chatham business
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a signed hockey jersey was stolen from a Lacroix Street business Tuesday night.
Regina
-
Fuel prices, impending CP rail strike concerns for Sask. RMs: SARM
The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) is once again hosting its annual in-person convention in Regina after COVID-19 forced the event online last year.
-
Police investigating man's death in south Regina
A man's death in south Regina has prompted an investigation by Regina police and the Office of the Chief Coroner.
-
Here's how to prepare your home for the spring melt
The City of Regina is reminding residents to protect their property as warmer temperatures cause the melting of snow and ice.
Ottawa
-
Stittsville residents disappointed by removal of trees near local school
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board told several residents a large portion of trees would be cleared out before April 15 to accommodate a new play area at Westwind Public School on Hartsmere Drive.
-
Harvey the cat recovering at Ottawa Humane Society following emergency surgery
Harvey the cat still has more lives left after a serious injury brought him to the Ottawa Humane Society.
-
Three men charged with child luring in Kingston, Ont.
Police in Kingston, Ont. say three men are facing a total of 10 charges related to child luring following an investigation last September.
Saskatoon
-
Report shows Saskatoon ranked 19th most expensive city to rent in Canada
A new report shows rent is on the rise in Saskatoon.
-
Driver charged in Saskatoon child's death first in Sask. to face cannabis impairment causing death charge
The woman charged with driving while impaired by THC causing the death of a girl is the first person in Saskatchewan to face this type of charge.
-
Saskatoon's shelters are full — so people are turning to bank vestibules
Saskatoon’s community support program is seeing a troubling trend of people loitering and sleeping in downtown bank vestibules when the weather gets cold.