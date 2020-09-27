Advertisement
Quebec's home daycare workers return to work after reaching agreement in principle
Published Sunday, September 27, 2020 10:14PM EDT
A daycare in Toronto is seen in this file image. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
MONTREAL -- Home daycare workers will be back on the job Monday morning after a week-long general strike.
The union of home childcare providers announced Sunday it had reached an agreement in principle with the province's families minister.
The details of the agreement will be unveiled Monday by the union, which represents 10,000 family child care providers. Its members will vote from Oct. 2 to 4, and the result will be revealed on the evening of Oct. 5.
- with files from The Canadian Press