MONTREAL -- Home daycare workers will be back on the job Monday morning after a week-long general strike.

The union of home childcare providers announced Sunday it had reached an agreement in principle with the province's families minister.

The details of the agreement will be unveiled Monday by the union, which represents 10,000 family child care providers. Its members will vote from Oct. 2 to 4, and the result will be revealed on the evening of Oct. 5.



- with files from The Canadian Press