MONTREAL -- Quebec's dangerous dog law officially comes into effect Tuesday and the City of Montreal has published its list of registered "potentially dangerous dogs," including borough, postcode, dog name, race and colour.

There are just over 100 dogs on the list.

Of all the boroughs, those that registered the most dogs are:

Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (12),

Rivière-des-Prairies—Pointe-aux-Trembles (20),

Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie (11) and

Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension (15).

Last year, the Quebec government stated the onus would be on municipalities to supervise potentially dangerous dogs on their territories.

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault noted though each municipality would be required to keep a registry of potentially dangerous dogs, local officials could choose to enforce strict regulations or do nothing at all in event of an attack.

The exception would be in cases where "serious" injuries were inflicted or if a dog killed someone. In those cases, the municipality would be required to order the owner to euthanize their dog.

The law comes after several dog attacks in recent years, including last March when Dominique Alain was bitten by a dog in Potton, a township in Quebec's Memphrémagog municipality. The incident sent her to hospital.

In 2016, Christiane Vadnais was mauled to death in her backyard when her neighbour's dog crawled through a fence. The dog was killed by police onsite.

Earlier this year, the City of Montreal confirmed it would euthanize a dog that attacked six people, including four children, in Montreal North in 2018.

The animal's owner, Christa Frineau, had pleaded with a judge, asking for the dog to be handed over to a specialized refuge in New York. She was refused.