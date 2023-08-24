Quebec's Bouchard falls to Yastremska in 2nd qualifying round in New York
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard was eliminated in the second round of qualifying for the U.S. Open.
Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska defeated Bouchard 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in a duel lasting two hours and seven minutes.
Bouchard, from the on-island Montreal suburb of Westmount, is ranked 216th in the world, and had a rollercoaster match on serve. She put her first ball in play 57 per cent of the time and won 61 per cent of the points in that situation.
Yastremska, ranked 111th in the world and 12th in the qualifying draw, broke Bouchard's serve four times in their duel. She was a little more opportunistic on serve, winning 76 per cent of the points on her first ball.
Bouchard, 29, won just two of the 11 break points she had. Yastremska, 23, was 4-in-11 on break points.
British Columbian Vasek Pospisil was also scheduled to play his second round qualifying match in men's singles on Thursday.
Pospisil had a date with American Zachary Svajda.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 24, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'The environment is unsafe': B.C. firefighting crews pulled from North Shuswap amid ongoing tensions
Firefighting crews were pulled from B.C.'s North Shuswap late Wednesday as community tensions escalated into a confrontation with RCMP officers manning a roadblock into an evacuation zone.
U.S. intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin's plane
A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment has found that the plane crash presumed to have killed Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was intentionally caused by an explosion, according to U.S. and Western officials.
Grab a tissue while you can: Kleenex tissues to be discontinued in Canada
Kimberly-Clark is discontinuing its consumer facial tissue business in Canada, citing 'unique complexities.'
'Important' 48 hours ahead for crews battling fire near Yellowknife
The next two days will be critical in the fight against a wildfire on the outskirts of Yellowknife, officials shared in an update Thursday.
Maui County sues utility, alleging negligence over fires that ravaged Lahaina
Maui County sued Hawaiian Electric Company on Thursday over the fires that devastated Lahaina, saying the utility negligently failed to shut off power despite exceptionally high winds and dry conditions.
CIA stairwell attack among flood of sexual misconduct complaints at spy agency
At least two-dozen women have come forward in recent months with their own complaints of abusive treatment within the CIA, telling authorities and Congress not only about sexual assaults, unwanted touching and coercion but of what they contend is a campaign by the spy agency to keep them from speaking out, with dire warnings it could wreck their careers and even endanger national security.
'Terrorized to death': Animal advocates call for ban on dog hunting enclosures in Ontario
An animal advocacy group is calling for dog hunting enclosures to be banned in Ontario, arguing that an investigation found hunters allegedly participating in 'cruel' practices.
'Immediately stop' using these portable garage heaters because they are starting fires: Health Canada
Health Canada is recalling 68,000 garage heaters from Canadian Tire and other retailers because of concerns the product is overheating and in some cases, starting fires.
Canadian regulator outlines implementation timeline for contentious online news law
Canada's telecommunications regulator has unveiled its timeline and plans for implementing the federal government's contentious Online News Act, revealing that bargaining over compensation is set to be more than a year away.
Toronto
-
Law Society of Ontario appeals tribunal ruling which allows man who sexually abused children to practice law
The Law Society of Ontario (LSO) is appealing a tribunal ruling last month that found an Ontario man who admitted to sexually abusing children can practice law in the province due to his 'good character.'
-
'Terrorized to death': Animal advocates call for ban on dog hunting enclosures in Ontario
An animal advocacy group is calling for dog hunting enclosures to be banned in Ontario, arguing that an investigation found hunters allegedly participating in 'cruel' practices.
-
Toronto triathlete who died during Ireland Ironman race 'lived life to the fullest'
Jim Schembri was looking forward to hearing all about his good friend Ivan Chittenden’s experience participating in the Youghal Ironman in Cork, Ireland.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia launches advertisement campaign warning people to prepare for hurricanes
The Nova Scotia government is launching an advertising campaign urging residents to prepare for hurricane season.
-
Lunenburg County man charged with second-degree murder arrested after search
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man charged with second-degree murder is in custody after a provincewide warrant was issued for his arrest Thursday morning.
-
Heavy rain a risk for parts of the Maritimes this weekend
The last weekend of August is going to be a soggy one in the Maritimes.
London
-
'Unprecedented' flooding kills one and floods basements in Glencoe, Ont.
One person has died after a transport truck fell through the road north of Glencoe as a result of Wednesday night’s storm, according to OPP.
-
Police release suspect descriptions involved in violent Owen Sound assault
On August 17, a 44-year-old business owner was assaulted by three males. Owen Sound police have released photos and suspect descriptions of those involved.
-
Road closed following west end collision
Emergency responders attended a serious collision at the corner of Southdale Road and Wickerson Road.
Northern Ontario
-
3rd fatal ATV crash in the northeast kills another child
A 10-year-old girl from Barrie was killed after an ATV crash in northern Ontario, police say. She is the third child to die in the last month as a result of an ATV collision in the region.
-
Accused northern Ont. sex offender uses court tricks to avoid trial for years
A North Bay area man accused of sex crimes involving minors has manipulated the court system to avoid a trial since his arrest in September 2018.
-
Doctor had the right to drop Sault-area patient because of mom’s behaviour, board rules
A Sault-area specialist had the right to refuse to take on a patient because of the abusive behaviour of the patient’s mother, an appeals tribunal has ruled.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate daytime shooting at gas station
Calgary police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting.
-
Fatal 2020 collision fault of driver of stolen vehicle: ASIRT
An Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) issued a report Thursday on a February, 2020, vehicle chase that resulted in the death of a man and serious injuries to a woman who was struck by a stolen vehicle.
-
Former Calgary couples' retirement dreams dashed after losing B.C. home in wildfire
Julie and Kevin Matiowsky's home on the shore of Shuswap Lake is among thousands gutted by fast-moving wildfires in B.C. that have tore through the region in recent days.
Kitchener
-
Sloka testifies to allegations of inappropriate breast and skin exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients has now individually addressed 49 of the 50 allegations made against him.
-
'We need help': Veterans club in Cambridge targeted by vandals three times since June
A veterans club in Cambridge is dealing with a string of vandalism to their air conditioning units.
-
Bad behavior at Wellington County golf course causes thousands in damages
OPP are trying to identify four people who caused “extensive” damage to a golf course in southern Wellington County.
Vancouver
-
'The environment is unsafe': B.C. firefighting crews pulled from North Shuswap amid ongoing tensions
Firefighting crews were pulled from B.C.'s North Shuswap late Wednesday as community tensions escalated into a confrontation with RCMP officers manning a roadblock into an evacuation zone.
-
West Kelowna fire chief thanks residents for support after inadvertent underwear appeal
When West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund brought up his underwear during a news conference this week, it was intended as an expression of solidarity, not an appeal for help.
-
'Great news:' Kelowna, B.C., evacuees can soon return home, fire chief says
Kelowna, B.C. fire chief Travis Whiting's voice broke as he shared the news that all evacuated residents of the city will be allowed to return by the end of day Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Red Deer parents unhappy about new public school supplies fee
Parents of some children at Red Deer Public Schools (RDPS) are being asked to pay an extra fee this school year.
-
Marmot Basin's new 'Knob' chair lift on track to open this season; old chairs up for sale
A new Knob chair will take Marmot Basin skiers and snowboarders higher than ever before when it opens this season in Jasper National Park.
-
Oilers re-sign defenceman Evan Bouchard to two-year contract
The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed defenceman Evan Bouchard on a two-year contract worth US$3.9 million annually, the team announced Thursday.
Windsor
-
Tentative deal reached again for Windsor Salt workers
Another tentative deal has been reached for Windsor Salt employees, according to a social media post by the union.
-
Sandbags available for Lakeshore residents impacted by flooding
Filled sandbags are available for Lakeshore residents who have been impacted by, or at risk of, flooding.
-
Flooding reported in multiple areas following storm in Essex County
Multiple areas of Essex County are waterlogged after the region was hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms Wednesday night.
Regina
-
17-year-old Sask. boy killed in single-vehicle rollover
A 17-year-old boy from Francis, Sask. was killed in a single-vehicle rollover near Cedoux, Sask., an RCMP news release said.
-
Regina police see surge in fentanyl seizures
Regina police may be on pace for a record year when it comes to fentanyl seizures.
-
Swift Current woman killed in collision with semi
A 23-year-old woman from Swift Current is dead after the vehicle she was driving collided with a semi Wednesday afternoon, according to RCMP.
Ottawa
-
Dump truck driver blew 3x the legal limit after missing Hwy. 417 off-ramp OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police say a dump truck driver is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after the vehicle drove off the road in Ottawa's west end.
-
Ottawa police shut down store selling illegal magic mushrooms in Centretown
Ottawa police say officers shut down a dispensary selling magic mushrooms in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood. Two people are facing charges.
-
Porter Airlines launching direct service between Ottawa and two Florida destinations this fall
Travellers will be able to escape the cold winter days on direct flights from Ottawa to two destinations in Florida starting in November.
Saskatoon
-
New Sask. policies raise concerns for STI transmission, trans youth safety
The head of a Saskatoon-based sexual health clinic worries Saskatchewan's new approach to sex education in schools and gender-diverse students could fuel a rise in STI transmission and increased risks for trans youth.
-
Sask. youth advocate 'deeply troubled' by new pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth is launching a review of a new policy requiring students under 16 years old to seek parental consent before changing their pronouns or preferred first name in a school setting.
-
Prince Albert police charge two in 24-year-old man's death
Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) has charged two individuals in a missing persons investigation.