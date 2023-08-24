Quebec's Bouchard falls to Yastremska in 2nd qualifying round in New York

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard was eliminated in the second round of qualifying for the U.S. Open.

Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska defeated Bouchard 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in a duel lasting two hours and seven minutes.

Bouchard, from the on-island Montreal suburb of Westmount, is ranked 216th in the world, and had a rollercoaster match on serve. She put her first ball in play 57 per cent of the time and won 61 per cent of the points in that situation.

Yastremska, ranked 111th in the world and 12th in the qualifying draw, broke Bouchard's serve four times in their duel. She was a little more opportunistic on serve, winning 76 per cent of the points on her first ball.

Bouchard, 29, won just two of the 11 break points she had. Yastremska, 23, was 4-in-11 on break points.

British Columbian Vasek Pospisil was also scheduled to play his second round qualifying match in men's singles on Thursday.

Pospisil had a date with American Zachary Svajda.

