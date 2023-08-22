Eugenie Bouchard advances to second round of U.S. Open qualifying
Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of qualifying at the U.S. Open with a 6-2, 6-3 win over American Katherine Hui on Tuesday.
Hui struggled on serve with seven double-faults and was broken by Bouchard six times on 10 chances.
Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., will next face 12th seed Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.
Toronto's Katherine Sebov missed a chance to join Bouchard in the next round, losing 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-2 to third seed Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium.
Sebov hit into six double faults and faced 13 break points, defending eight.
In men's qualifying, Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., fell 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 to 22nd seed Dominic Stricker of Switzerland.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 22, 2023
