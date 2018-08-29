

The Canadian Press





A new survey from Statistics Canada seems to confirm what Quebecers already know -- a good chunk of the province's road network is in pitiful shape.

The agency's first nationwide public infrastructure survey included an inventory of publicly owned road by province.

And Quebec respondents were more inclined than counterparts elsewhere to answer "poor" or "very poor" when asked to assess the quality of roads in the province.

The one exception was Nova Scotia, where disenchantment was even higher.

The 2016 study conducted jointly with Infrastructure Canada surveyed 15-hundred municipal and provincial organizations across the country.

The numbers mimic a provincial report last March that suggested nearly half of Quebec's roads were in poor shape and would need a 15-billion-dollar infusion to fix.