Quebec rivers under surveillance as first major flooding hits near Saint-Jérôme

With the recent rain, Quebec authorities are keeping a close eye on swollen rivers, some of which are threatening to burst their banks.

On Saturday morning, Quebec Public Security reported the first "major flood" linked to the Rivière du Nord in Saint-Jérôme, in the Laurentians, which also caused minor flooding further north in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts.

There were also three "medium floods" in the Lanaudière region, caused by the Ouareau River at Rawdon, the Noire River near Sainte-Émélie-de-l'Énergie, and the Mastigouche River at Mandeville.

Six other floods, described as minor, were reported in the morning, notably in Joliette, where the L'Assomption River overflowed its banks, and in the Laurentians (the Diable River at Mont-Tremblant), the Bas-Saint-Laurent (the Trois Pistoles River at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges) and the Capitale-Nationale regions.

In the Quebec City area, the Saint-Charles River burst its banks on Friday evening, forcing the closure of the Jacques-Bédard Bridge.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) officers were on the scene in this sector of La Haute-Saint-Charles, "to prohibit traffic and ensure the safety of the area," said SPVQ spokesperson Constable Pierre-Olivier Lévesque.

Authorities said a diversion was possible via Grande Ligne Road, Delage Street and Lac-Saint-Charles Avenue.

#ENTRAVE | Pont Jacques-Bédard fermé à la circulation en raison du débordement de la Rivière Saint-Charles | Véhicules patrouille du SPVQ sur les lieux afin d'interdire la circulation | Détails: https://t.co/dwafivDysY pic.twitter.com/w1arH7FzRR — Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) April 13, 2024