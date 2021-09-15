MONTREAL -- Quebec is asking the province's schools to provide information that will help determine vaccination coverage among staff.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) inconducting the requests after being asked by Quebec's Ministry of Health (MSSS) and director of public health Dr. Horacio Arruda.

It is part of a survey of Quebec's primary, secondary, college and university educational institutions.

Gathering vaccine data will help inform public health authorities on whether changes in current health measures are required, according to a Wednesday press release from the health ministry.

Heads of school service centres, school boards and private institutions must transmit employment information by September 17, 2021, which will then be shared with the INSPQ.

"It should be noted that the data to be collected is data already held by the schools," reads the release.

"The objective of the process is not to identify the vaccination status of each individual, but rather to determine the overall vaccination rate among school personnel," it continues.

The MSSS says the data will be destroyed at the end of the 2021-2022 academic year.