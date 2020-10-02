MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police will begin manning checkpoints in Quebec to curb the spread of COVID-19, as new cases and hospitalizations surge in the province.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) is calling the roadblocks "awareness points" and won't be handing out tickets.

Rather, they are meant to educate the population and remind commuters that they should only be getting in their cars and driving between zones if absolutely necessary.

Checkpoints will go up in Estrie, the Laurentians and Chaudiere-Appalaches in addition to one on Route 138 heading towards Charlevoix.

The goal is to limit movement between regions.