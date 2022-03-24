Quebec reports increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU numbers

Quebec reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 28 on Thursday, the day after public health professionals said to expect a rise in patients in the coming weeks due to the Omicron sub-variant (BA.2) spreading.

The Ministry of Health said 127 patients checked into hospitals for novel coronavirus treatment and 99 were discharged.

Of the new patients, 75 were triple-vaccinated, 19 were double-vaccinated, 16 were unvaccinated and two received one dose of vaccine before checking into hospital. Nine patients' vaccination status was unknown, one was between five years old and 11 and considered fully vaccinated, and five were under five and ineligible to receive a dose.

There were seven more patients in intensive care units, bringing that total to 57.

Fourteen more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing that total to 14,288.

NEW CASES TOP 2,000 AGAIN

For the second day in a row, Quebec reported more than 2,000 new positive PCR tests for COVID-19 when 2,295 were recorded out of 16,436 samples. That number is likely an undercount since PCR tests are not availavle to the general public in Quebec.

The positivity rate for PCR testing was 15 per cent.

In addition, 1,096 positive rapid tests were self-declared.

Since the pandemic began, 951,295 positive PCR tests have been recorded, and 94,455 positive self-declared rapid tests have been logged.

The ministry is monitoring 369 active COVID-19 outbreaks, and the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) reports that there are 16,067 active cases, an increase of 1,333 from 24 hours ago.

On March 22, 17,549 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 5,585 more doses of vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccinations administered in the province to 18,584,138.

The majority of the new doses were third shots (3,493) though the total percentage of eligible people in Quebec who have received a booster shot remains at 52 per cent.

OMICRON SUB-VARIANT SPREADING

Interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau said on Wednesday to expect a rise in infections as the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron spreads in the province.

He said the sub-variant now accounts for half of new infections in the province.

Health officials, however, stopped short of suggesting a sixth wave of COVID-19 is happening.