MONTREAL -- There are now 3,220 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Wednesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 39,931.

That’s up 89 from the 3,131 deaths reported Tuesday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 706 from the 39,225 announced a day earlier.

There are 1,876 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Wednesday, up 35 from the 1,841 reported Tuesday. Of those in a hospital, 194 are in intensive care, up only eight from the 186 reported 24 hours earlier.

There are 1,782 people waiting for COVID-19 test results in Quebec as of Wednesday, up 238 from the 1,544 reported Tuesday.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Wednesday was 10,470, up 414 from the 10,056 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Woth 20,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Montreal remains the hardest-hit region in Quebec; you can see a regional breakdown of COVID-19 in the province here.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, Health Minister Danielle McCann and Horacio Arruda, the province’s national director of public health, are providing Quebec’s daily COVID-19 update from Quebec City.

*WATCH THE UPDATE LIVE ABOVE*

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.