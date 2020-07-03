MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities announced Friday that 89 more people have tested positive for the virus and 19 more people have died.

The total number of deaths in the province since the pandemic began is now 5,560 and 55,682 people have tested positive for the virus.

On July 1, health professionals reported that they analyzed 8,662 samples, which is 93 less than the 8,745 analyzed June 30. (Quebec releases sample data two days prior to the daily updates).

In the epicentre of the virus in Canada, Montreal recorded 28 more cases and 10 of the 19 new deaths in the province due to the virus were recorded on the island.

Montreal now has 27,377 recorded cases followed by Monteregie (7,873, 19 new cases), Laval (5,814, nine new cases) and Lanaudiere (4,237, 13 new cases).

The total number of hospitalizations dropped again with 19 fewer people receiving treatment in Quebec hospitals for a total of 392. Of those, 31 people are in the intensive care ward which is one fewer than reported Thursday.

Quebec reported that 124 more people have recovered from the virus bringing that total to 25,158.