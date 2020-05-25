MONTREAL -- There are now 4,069 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Monday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 47,984.

That’s up 85 from the 3,984 deaths reported Sunday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 573 from the 47,411 announced a day earlier.

Of the newly reported deaths, 42 occurred more than seven days ago.

There are 1,425 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Monday, down 10 from the 1,435 reported Sunday. Of those in a hospital, 179 are in intensive care, up nine from the 170 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday is 14,654, up 323 from the 14,331 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed 13,531 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, down 1,844 from the 15,375 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

With 24,116 confirmed cases, Montreal has more than half the cases of COVID-19 in the province.