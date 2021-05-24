MONTREAL -- As Quebecers prepare to have health restrictions lightened on May 28, the province reported 433 new COVID-19 cases on Monday bringing the overall total of infections to 367,809 since the start of the pandemic.

It is the second day in a row the province has reported fewer than 500 new cases in a 24 hour period, and the lowest number of new cases since Sept. 17 when 348 new cases were reported.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube reminded citizens on Twitter that restrictions remain in place until Friday and that everyone who can should book a vaccination appointment.

"The situation is encouraging," wrote Dube. "I would like to remind you that the announced easing will come into effect on May 28, next Friday. In the meantime, you must continue to respect the sanitary measures of the alert colour of your region."

La situation est encourageante. Je rappelle que les assouplissements annoncés entrent en vigueur le 28 mai, vendredi prochain. D’ici là, il faut continuer de respecter les mesures sanitaires du palier de couleur de votre région.



— Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) May 23, 2021

Quebec reported that 351,002 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus, an increase of 732 from Sunday.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health is reporting that there are 5,712 active COVID-19 cases (down 312), which is the first time active cases have dropped below 6,000 since Sept. 17 when 5,902 active cases were reported.

The province also added 11 deaths due to the disease, including one in the past 24 hours, six between May 17 and May 22, three before May 17, and one at an unknown date.

Since the pandemic began, the province has reported 11,095 deaths due to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations rose for the first time in 10 days Monday with the province reporting that three more patients are receiving care for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals for a total of 424. Of those, 102 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of one.

On May 22, 17,049 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec reported that health-care professionals administered 68,180 more vaccinations, including 66,592 in the past 24 hours.

Teenagers lined up at one vaccination centre in Montreal and the West Central health and social services centre reported that 340 teenagers received a dose on Saturday and 550 between 12 and 17 years old rolled up their sleeves on Sunday.

Since the vaccination campaign began, 4,997,234 people have received at least one dose of vaccine, which is 55.2 per cent of the Quebec population. The province reports that 327,868 people have received two doses (four per cent).

REGIONAL DATA

The highest increase in new cases was reported in Montreal with 160 new (130,352 total), followed by the Eastern Townships (63 new, 14,505 total) and Montreregie (57 new, 50,419 total).

No other region in Quebec reported more than 30 new COVID-19 cases.

Four deaths were reported in Montreal (4,731 total), two in Bas-Saint-Laurent (43 total), Chaudiere-Appalaches (348 total), and Lanaudiere (515 total) and one death was reported in The Eastern Townships (343 total).