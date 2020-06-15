MONTREAL -- There are now 5,242 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Monday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 54,054.

That’s up 20 from the 5,222 deaths reported Sunday; 11 of the newly reported deaths took place in the past 24 hours, while nine others occurred prior to June 7.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 102 from the 53,952 announced a day earlier. That is the fewest new cases reported since March 22, when 38 were reported.

There are 771 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Monday, up two from the 769 reported Sunday. Of those in a hospital, 82 are in intensive care, down three from the 85 reported 24 hours earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed 6,817 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, down 2,802 from the 9,169 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

