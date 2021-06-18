MONTREAL -- Quebecers aged 35 and up are being invited to reschedule their appointments to get the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

[RAPPEL] �� Dès aujourd'hui, les personnes âgées de 35 ans et plus peuvent devancer leur rendez-vous pour la 2e dose de vaccin contre la #COVID19: https://t.co/5zJNg4Hh1u. pic.twitter.com/GaxZHyAUPH — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) June 18, 2021

The province announced Wednesday that it would have to readjust its vaccination campaign due to a drop in the number of Pfizer doses to Canada in the first two weeks of July.

According to Quebec's health ministry, the province is expecting to receive 600,000 fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine during the weeks of July 5 and July 12.

As a result, no additional appointments will be made during that time.

However, those already scheduled will be honoured.

Anyone looking to bring up their appointment will be given a timeslot later in the summer.

Advancing the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is not mandatory, the ministry notes, but is helpful to quickly achieve targeted mass immunization.

For anyone looking to reschedule their appointments, Clic Santé will be active on:

June 21 for those aged 30 and up;

June 22 for those aged 25 and up;

June 23 for those aged 18 and up.

Officials state the province remains on course to have 75 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older vaccinated by August 31.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.