MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities announced Sunday that 120 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

During the same period, there were no new deaths, but three people died between Aug. 23-28, and their deaths were attributed to the disease.

Two of the newly recorded deaths were reported in the Lower Laurentians and one in Lanaudiere.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the province since the start of the pandemic is now 5,758.

The Island of Montreal reported the highest number of new cases with 46 (29,816 total), followed by 15 in Monteregie (9,394 total), and 11 in the Lower Laurentians (4,229 total).

The total number of positive cases in Quebec is now 62,352.