MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities announced Sunday that 120 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

During the same period, there were no new deaths, but three people died between Aug. 23-28, and their deaths were attributed to the disease.

Two of the newly recorded deaths were reported in the Lower Laurentians and one in Lanaudiere.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the province since the start of the pandemic is now 5,758.

The Island of Montreal reported the highest number of new cases with 46 (29,816 total), followed by 15 in Monteregie (9,394 total), and 11 in the Lower Laurentians (4,229 total). 

The total number of positive cases in Quebec is now 62,352.

One fewer person was in the hospital being treated for COVID-19 Sunday. The total number of hospitalizations is now 116 with 16 people being treated in an intensive care ward, a decrease of one from Saturday.

Quebec reported that 65 more people have recovered from the disease bringing that total to 55,300 (89 per cent of the total cases).

Quebec health-care professionals analyzed 13,543 samples Aug. 28, which is 3,369 fewer than on Aug. 27. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).

 