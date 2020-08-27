MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities announced 111 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number in the province since the start of the pandemic to 62,056.

Of them, 5,750 have died -- an increase of three from the number reported 24 hours ago. Health authorities say one death occurred since Wednesday, while the other two took place before Aug. 20.

This is the second day in a row Quebec has reported more than 100 cases in a 24-hour period, after reporting numbers in the double digits for several days.

Hospitalizations in the province increased by five since Wednesday, for a total of 115. Of those in hospital, 15 are in intensive care, an increase of three from 24 hours earlier.

As of Thursday, 55,008 are confirmed recovered from COVID-19 in Quebec.

Quebec reported it analyzed samples of 15,676 COVID-19 tests on Aug. 25, an increase of 4,236 from the 11,440 analyzed a day earlier (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).