MONTREAL -- Thousands of students in Quebec are heading back to school under strange circumstances on Thursday.

Sanitary measures put in place in schools at the request of the province's education minister in an attempt to avoid outbreaks of COVID-19 will be put to the test.

Physical distancing guidelines are in place in certain areas, with markings on the ground and on tables. Masks must be worn in hallways and certain group settings among children in Grade 5 and up.

Despite being recommended, the wearing of masks is not mandatory for students in preschool or the first few grades of elementary.

Among established measures, the Commission scolaire de Montreal (CSDM) says students will be organized into groups and will remain in the same class from one day to the next – teachers will move around instead. Specific projects, optional courses and schedules have been taken into count to create these groups.

The Quebec government maintains that only children with specific medical conditions – or whose parents are at-risk – can stay home from school.

In response to backlash from worried parents, Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge argues his guidelines are clear and schools are ready to welcome children safely.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2020.