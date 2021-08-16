MONTREAL -- Quebec reported Monday that 1,163 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 409 in the past 24 hours.

There are now 2,924 active cases in the province.

In total, 381,996 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 367,830 people have recovered from the disease.

The province added one death over the weekend bringing the total death count during the pandemic to 11,242 after the province removed one death after an investigation.

Hospitalizations in the province went up by two since Friday and there are now 82 patients receiving care in Quebec's hospitals. Of those, 27 people are in intensive care wards, the same number as on Friday.

On Aug. 14, a total of 14,634 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 36,570 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 35,987 in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, 11,813,442 vaccine doses have been administered in the province, and 52,208 Quebecers have received their jabs out of province.

Of those eligible to receive a vaccine in the province, 6,356,151 people (85 per cent of the population) in the province have received one dose of vaccine, and 5,488,340 (73 per cent) have received both shots.

Dube tweeted on Monday that if 8,841 more 18-to-29-year-olds book a vaccination appointment, the demographic will reach 75 per cent.

"We must continue to exceed our initial objectives given the dangerousness and contagiousness of the Delta variant," he wrote.