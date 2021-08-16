MONTREAL -- The increase in COVID-19 cases has Health Minister Christian Dubé concerned, and three Quebec regions are on his radar in particular at the moment: Montreal, Laval and Lanaudière.

Quebec has reported more than 400 new daily cases three times since Aug. 12. On Monday, 409 cases were reported. However, the seven-day rolling average is 365 new cases.

“The situation is worrisome in certain regions, notably Montreal, Laval and Lanaudière," the minister wrote on his Twitter account on Monday.

The three highest rates of active cases per 100,000 inhabitants were in Laval (98), Montreal (50) and Lanaudière (40).

The Eastern Townships follows with an active case rate of 33 and then the Montérégie with 31.

The three regions of concern to the minister also have most of the highest number of active cases: 1,031 in Montreal, 438 in Laval and 210 in Lanaudière – though the Montérégie comes in second place with 449 cases.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 16, 2021.