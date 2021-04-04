MONTREAL -- After recent high daily case numbers raised the seven-day average from 853 to 1,081 cases per day in a week, Quebec reported 1,154 new positive COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours on Sunday.

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic is now 316,112, including 295,453 recoveries.

The province also reported nine more deaths due to the novel coronavirus, including one in the past 24 hours, seven between March 28 and April 2, and one at an unknown date.

Since the pandemic began, Quebec has reported 10,693 deaths due to COVID-19.

The province says that one more person is receiving care in a Quebec hospital for COVID-19 bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 502. Of those, 128 people are in intensive care wards, an increase of four.

Vaccinations in the province surpassed 1.5 million on Sunday with the province reporting that 41,073 more vaccine doses have been administered for a total of 1,529,541. Since the campaign began, 18 per cent of Quebec's population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

On April 2, 28,542 samples were analyzed. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates.

