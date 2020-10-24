MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities announced Saturday that the number of people who have died due to COVID-19 in Quebec increased by 26.

Authorities say five people died in the past 24 hours, in addition to one on an unknown date. In addition, 17 people died between Oct. 17 and 22, and three people died before Oct. 17.

The total number of people who have died since the start of the pandemic is now 6,132.

Quebec also announced that 1,009 more people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 99,235.

The number of hospitalizations in the province increased by nine for a total of 549. Of those, 93 people are in the intensive care ward, a decrease of six.

Health-care professionals analyzed 26,542 samples on Oct. 22. (Quebec releases its sampling data from two days prior to its daily updates).