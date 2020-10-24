MONTREAL -- The age group most affected by COVID-19 is the 20-29-year-old bracket, and, as was the case in the spring, women are contracting the virus more than men in Quebec.

However, more men than women end up hospitalized in intensive care after receiving a positive diagnosis.

According to a data update published Friday by the National Institute of Public Health of Quebec (INSPQ), 55.3 per cent of the novel coronavirus cases listed in Quebec since the spring were found in women. Women also account for 54.7 per cent of deaths due to the disease.

As of Oct. 22, women accounted for 50.2 per cent of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

On the other hand, men seem to need more care than women when they contract the virus, as they represent 63.6 per cent of those in intensive care.

DISTRIBUTION BY AGE

It is the 20-29 age group, with 16.04 per cent of positive COVID-19 tests, which represents the largest proportion of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, followed by the 40-49 year olds, with 14.7 per cent of cases, and 30-39 year olds with 13.6 per cent.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2020.