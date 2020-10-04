MONTREAL -- The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Quebec continues to skyrocket, as public health authorities announced Sunday that 1,079 more people have tested positive in the past 24 hours.

Sunday's numbers come a day after a record 1,107 new cases were reported in the province.

In the past 24 hours, two people died due to the disease in addition to nine who died between Sept. 27-Oct. 1. One person also died at an unknown date.

Five of the deaths were reported in Monteregie (628 deaths total), two in the Quebec City region (226 total), two in Chaudiere-Appalaches (24 total), one in Montreal (3,483 total), and one in Laval (688 total)

The province has now reported 78,459 positive cases since the start of pandemic and 5,878 people have died. One death originally attributed to COVID-19 has been subtracted after an investigation found it was not attributable to COVID-19.

The highest increases in cases were found in Montreal with 344 new cases (35,167 total), Quebec City with 193 new cases (4,794 total) and Monteregie with 158 new cases (11,282 total).

The number of hospitalizations continues to rise with authorities reporting that eight more people are being treated in the province's hospitals Sunday for a total of 334. Of those, 64 people are in the intensive care ward, an increase of four.

Officials say that 826 more people have recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 65,304 or 83 per cent of the total cases.

Health-care professionals analyzed 27,453 samples Oct. 2. (Quebec releases testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).